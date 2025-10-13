Festival of Faiths is set for Nov. 12-15

The 29th annual Festival of Faiths will open Nov. 12 with a free multifaith and multicultural celebration at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

With the theme “Sacred Belonging,” this year’s festival will be held Nov. 12 to 15 and feature workshops, panel discussions, opportunities for prayer and contemplation, speakers, music and exhibits.

Some of the events are free, but most require paid access. Tickets are available for individual events, day access and full access. For a schedule and ticket information, visit festivaloffaiths.org.