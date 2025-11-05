Federal funding, food are key topics of conversation at Catholic Charities event 

Catholic Charities’ CEO Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, left, and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre spoke during Catholic Charities’ “Coffee and Conversations” event Oct. 29. The gathering, held at 435 E. Broadway, drew more than 20 people interested in learning about Catholic Charities’ services and recent developments at the agency. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Federal funding cuts and food insecurity were key topics of discussion at Catholic Charities’ “Coffee and Conversations with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO” on Oct. 29.

Welcoming about two dozen attendees to Catholic Charities, 435 E. Broadway, Archbishop Fabre said Catholic Charities is “the face of Jesus Christ” and of the Catholic Church to those in need.

Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO, gave an overview of Catholic Charities’ services — such as Common Earth Gardens, Indigent Burial Services, language services, refugee services and the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative. She also discussed the challenges the agency has been facing as a result of federal funding cuts and rising food insecurity.

Each of the services the agency provides is “rooted in the principles of Catholic social teaching,” said DeJaco Crutcher.

“There’s a lot of concern right now about federal funding cuts,” she said. “Historically, a lot of our work here at Catholic Charities has been funded by the federal government.” The agency’s refugee resettlement and anti-human trafficking programs have relied heavily on federal funding, she noted.

But those services aren’t the only ministries that have been hit by federal funding cuts, she said, adding, losing access to federal funding has a “ripple effect through the whole agency.”

“We’ve been able to fund a robust operation in this building largely due to these federally funded positions. … Programs that didn’t have anything to do with federal funding will be affected because I have to use some of the money that I used to use to pay for staff in that program to keep the lights on,” she said.

Community members attended Catholic Charities’ “Coffee and Conversations” event Oct. 29. Federal funding cuts and food insecurity were key topics of discussion at the event, facilitated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

In addition, rising food costs have challenged the agency’s food pantries in recent months, and she’s concerned that the pantries’ efforts will continue to be strained as the future of federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits remains uncertain.

“We’re seeing a lot in the news about food and security and what people are facing, and I need everyone to understand this is genuinely a real crisis,” she said.

Catholic Charities operates three food pantries, each of which has been experiencing increased demand.

The number of individuals coming to pantries for assistance is rising. And the families who were coming before have increased needs, she said.

A family that, in the past, would require three to four days of food to get through the month is now needing eight to 10 days of food, she said.

“So we’re seeing more people, and the people who are coming have more need,” she said.

While demand is going up, fewer supplies are available, she said.

“Dare to Care has less to give than they historically have had,” partly due to changes in the Department of Agriculture and a decrease in donated food from large grocery suppliers, she said.

And financial donations aren’t covering the same amount of food, she said.

“We’re experiencing the same things that you are when you go to the grocery store. We have the same amount of money, but it’s not going as far as it used to go.”

Now, the agency is facing another challenge — feeding the families and individuals who will receive reduced SNAP benefits beginning this month as the federal shutdown continues.

Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, left, spoke during Catholic Charities’ “Coffee and Conversations” event Oct. 29. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, right, looked on. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

“So we have a really big problem. I am very concerned about what this is going to look like in the space of a couple of weeks.”

Food is currently the “number one need” of the agency, she said. “For anyone who is able to support — whether with dollars or with items — it’s a big need, and it’s about to be even bigger.”

Among the audience were Paul and Debbie Kovarovic, who said they came to the event “looking for opportunities to serve,” said Paul Kovarovic.

“There were a lot of busy years,” taking care of children and aging parents, when finding time to serve was challenging, said Debbie Kovarovic.

Now, as empty nesters, the Kovarovics said they felt that “we have gifts that we need to give,” said Paul Kovarovic.

They are looking forward to volunteering as a couple, they said.

Also among the attendees was Adriana Pulido, a staff member at St. Bartholomew Church.

She attended the event to learn more about the agency and how parishioners can get involved, she said.

“I know a lot of people that are willing to give back,” she said. Now, when a parishioner has questions about how they can serve with Catholic Charities, she can answer them, she said.

To assist Catholic Charities with donations, visit cclou.org/donate/#ways-to-give or contact donations@archlou.org. To volunteer at the pantries, visit cclou.org/volunteer.

The next “Coffee and Conversations” will be held Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A tour of Catholic Charities will be offered following the gathering. To register, email Brian Monell at bmonell@archlou.org or call 502-637-9786 ext. 118.