February episode of the ‘What’s New in ArchLou Podcast’ available now

The February installment of the “What’s New in ArchLou Podcast” features Eva Gonzalez, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Hispanic Ministry. She joins host Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor of the archdiocese, to discuss Hispanic Catholics and how the office serves this growing population.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast, part of the Arch Lou Podcast Network, can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith Channel and the Archdiocese of Louisville’s website, www.archlou.org, and its YouTube Channel and Facebook page. New episodes are released the first Tuesday of each month.