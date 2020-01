Father Patrick Dolan will present a lecture entitled “Outside the Windows” Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

The 30-minute program will focus on the history of the stained glass windows, originally from the Norbertine Park Abbey in Leuven, Belgium, that now hang in the Speed’s Tapestry Gallery. The windows depict scenes from the life of St. Norbert of Xanten, founder of the Norbertine religious order.

The event is free and open to the public.