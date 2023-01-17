Father John A. “Jack” Caldwell dies at 80

Reverend John A. “Jack” Caldwell, a long-time pastor, died Jan. 16. He was 80 and had been a priest for 52 years.

Father Caldwell, a native of Lebanon, Ky., was baptized at Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky., and attended St. Charles School in St. Mary, Ky. For his priestly formation, he attended St. Thomas Seminary, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology and St. Maur’s Seminary in Indianapolis. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts through St. Meinrad and completed the Vatican Program at St. Patrick Seminary & University in Menlo Park, Calif.

He was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Louisville on May 16, 1970.

Following ordination, Father Caldwell served as pastor of the following churches in the archdiocese: St. Lawrence, 1982 to 1988; Our Lady of the Hills in Finley, 1988 to 2000; and St. Aloysius in Pewee Valley from 2002 to 2012.

He served as associate pastor of St. Pius X Church from 1970 to 1974, St. Catherine Church in New Haven from 1974 to 1979, St. Joseph Church in Bardstown from 1979 to 1982 and St. Aloysius from 2000 to 2002. He was administrator of several churches in the archdiocese: Our Lady of Fatima in Philipsburg from 1988 to 1990, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Campbellsville, 1991 to 2000; Holy Redeemer in Greensburg, 1991 to 2000.

In addition, Father Caldwell served on the Pre-Cana Board and worked in hospital ministry and with youth on high school retreats. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Bradshaw, Imogene Caldwell and Mary Jane Miles (Jody); two sisters-in-law, Betty Jean and Barbara Caldwell; 36 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Jan. 20 at Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 West Highway, Crestwood, Ky., from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Jan. 21 at St. Aloysius Church, 212 Mount Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow Mass in St. Aloysius Cemetery.