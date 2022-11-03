Father Hungerford is this month’s guest on Archlou podcast

The November episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guest is Father Dustin Hungerford, who serves as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary and St. William churches. He will discuss his “experiences and joys as a newly ordained priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in Central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.