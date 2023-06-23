Farmers markets sell produce grown by refugee farmers

Tang Mai Zatau, a refugee farmer from Myanmar, pulled weeds from a bed of garlic plants growing in his plot on the incubator farm, located at 3130 Millers Lane. Mai Zatau is one of the farmers who sells their produce at the farmers markets. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Refugees who take part in Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Earth Gardens program are selling their produce at local farmers markets listed below.

Gray Street Farmers Market, 485 E Gray St., Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Matthews Farmers Market, 4100 Shelbyville Road, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Beechmont Open Air Market, 348 W. Wellington Ave., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Bardstown Road Farmers Market, 1722 Bardstown Road, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Douglas Loop Market, 2005 Douglass Blvd., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rainbow Blossom Market, 3738 Lexington Road, Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Through Common Earth Gardens, refugees resettled in the area grow produce at six sites around Louisville. The program aims “to increase land access to grow food, develop new farm businesses and build healthy community networks,” according to its webpage at cclou.org/common-earth-gardens.