Family Renewal Project’s ‘Fully Alive’ banquet set for Sept. 29

Family Renewal Project’s second annual “Fully Alive Banquet” will take place Sept. 29 in the Van Gogh Room at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

A keynote address will be delivered by Mary Hasson, a Catholic speaker and lawyer, who is the Kate O’Beirne Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., and consultant to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Marriage, Family, Life and Youth.

Hasson also directs the Catholic Women’s Forum, a network of professional women and scholars, and co-founded the Person and Identity Project, “an initiative that equips parents and faith-based institutions to address gender ideology and promote the truth of the human person,” according to an announcement about the event.

The event will start at 6 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner and a program at 7 p.m.

Donations are appreciated, but there is no cost to attend. Reservations are required. To register, visit www.familyrenewalproject.com/event/fullyalivebanquet-2/. For more information, contact Family Renewal Project at 303-1996 or info@familyrenewalproject.com.