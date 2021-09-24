Contemplative Outreach of Louisville will host its annual fall enrichment program Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both virtually and in-person. The in-person event will take place at St. Albert the Great Church’s Parish Life Complex, 1395 Girard Drive.

Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate Father John Mark Ettensohn will present “Deep Calls to Deep: Mystics and Mysticism.”

To register, contact Jeannie Younger at jeannieyounger1908@gmail.com or 457-5029. Those who register for the virtual event will receive a link for the Zoom platform as well as program material via email.

A donation of $25 is suggested. Checks may be sent to Contemplative Outreach of Louisville, ℅ Jeannie Younger, 1908 Tyler Lane, Louisville, Ky., 40205 or a donation may be made online by visiting http://www.cochapters.com/louisville.html.