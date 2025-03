Participants in the archdiocese’s Faith Clubs made scarves for St. John Center during a Lenten retreat on March 8 at Ascension Church. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Faith Clubs — which provide faith formation for adults with developmental or learning disabilities — participated in a Lenten retreat on March 8 at Ascension Church.

At the retreat, the 70 participants made scarves to be donated to the St. John Center, said Laura Zoeller, consultant for adult formation and initiation. They also learned about the reasons for homelessness and the need for more affordable housing, she said.