St. Joseph Home residents participated in a hog-calling competition on July 23. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Residents of St. Joseph’s Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive, run by the Little Sisters of the Poor, participated in a week of state-fair-style activities July 21-24. The residents played carnival games, ate fair food, met farm animals and competed in contests, among other activities. The residential home has hosted the tradition for at least 13 years, said Tina Contreras, development director.

St. Joseph Home residents looked on as a Dominican brother and Little Sisters of the Poor participated in a “milking” competition on July 23. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

St. Joseph Home residents participated in a corn-shucking competition on July 23. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

St. Joseph Home residents participated in state fair contests and met farm animals on July 23. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

