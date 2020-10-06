Epiphany Church collects winter coats for Black Friday giveaway

Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, isn’t generally a day for giving.

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, plans to change that.

From now through Nov. 21, Epiphany is collecting new and gently used winter coats for men, women and children. And on Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 28 this year, the coats will be given away at the 10th annual Free Coat Exchange event.

Free Coat Exchange is a local non-profit whose mission is to encourage “exchange amongst community. … Those who can, donate a coat; those who need, take a coat,” according to the group’s website.

For a list of sites where coats will be given away, visit www.freecoatexchange.org/home.