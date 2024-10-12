Enrichment center to host Storybook Stroll, ‘an adventure in literacy,’ Oct. 28

The Catholic Enrichment Center, an outreach of the Archdiocese of Lousiville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, will host a Storybook Stroll from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the center, 3146 W. Broadway.

During the “adventure in literacy,” families are invited to read a story, whose pages will be posted at different stations on the center’s campus.

“A benefit of the Storybook Stroll is that it helps build children’s interest in reading while encouraging healthy outdoor activity for both children and their grown-ups,” said an announcement from the center.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the center at 776-0262.