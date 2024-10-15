Enrichment center holds winter coat, clothing drive for giveaway

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, is collecting new and gently used coats for children, youth and adults, as well as new hats, scarves, socks and gloves.

The CEC, a part of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, is accepting items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays through Oct. 25.

The center will distribute coats and other winter items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Oct. 28 and Nov. 30 or while supplies last.

For more information, call the center at 776-0262.