Educators, volunteer honored at Mass

During the Feb. 2 liturgy to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week, the Archdiocese of Louisville presented awards to two educators and a volunteer.

Pam Breunig, principal of St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky., was awarded the Distinguished Catholic School Leader Award.

Breunig has served at St. Dominic since 2002 and, under her leadership, the school was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2019. She is described by the archdiocese as a Catholic school leader whose first priority is her faith.

“She is first a Catholic school leader who is always focused on the mission. This informs her actions and decisions, making sure that the student is always front and center when making those decisions.

“Because of this dedication to her students, she makes sure that her faculty is knowledgeable of new strategies and best practices that will further not only the mission of the school, but provide students with every opportunity to be successful and well-prepared for the next level,” the archdiocese said.

Judi Erskine, learning differences specialist at Assumption High School, received the Irene Casey Catholic Inclusion Award.

The award “honors the spirit of Irene Casey, an elementary school teacher who was dedicated to meeting the diverse learning needs of students in Catholic education,” said a statement from Mary Beth Bowling, assistant school superintendent for the archdiocese.

“It is presented to an educator, counselor, or administrator who exemplifies this deep commitment.”

Erskine has served as the learning differences specialist at Assumption for the past nine years. She is a 1982 graduate of Assumption and was inducted into Assumption’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

In her nomination, Erskine is described as a “strong advocate for students.”

“She is extremely patient and works incredibly hard to encourage our girls to own their learning differences and accept who they are. She understands that in addition to needing appropriate academic support and accommodations, our students must make their way in the world and advocate for themselves,” the nomination said.

Sarah Ball, a volunteer at Nativity Academy at St. Boniface, was named the Outstanding School Volunteer.

Ball has served for 11 years in numerous volunteer roles at St. Boniface, including as a tutor, an enrichment instructor, committee member and chair of the board.

In her nomination form, she is characterized as an “all-around worker bee.”

“Pre-COVID, Sarah was at the school nearly every day,” the form said. “She contributes to the climate and culture of our school. She is committed to serving Nativity and does so with a joy that only comes from serving God.”