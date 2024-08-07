Educators gather for annual back-to-school Mass

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the Archdiocese of Louisville’s opening school Mass and delivered the homily at St. Raphael Church Aug. 6. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

On the feast of The Transfiguration of the Lord, Aug. 6, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the annual opening Mass for educators heading into a new school year.

Archbishop Fabre shared with the gathering that it was a special day — on that day 35 years ago, he celebrated his first Mass at St. Augustine Church in his hometown of New Roads, La.

The transfiguration is an event in Jesus’ life that still reflects “its mystery and power” in people’s lives today, he told the educators, adding that it’s manifested in their classrooms.

“I believe you as Catholic school administrators and teachers also know those transfiguring moments when, with a student, all of a sudden, something shines forth and you simply enjoy that moment when that student understands,” he said. “You’ve made a difference in the life of that student and even though they may not remember the moment, you as a teacher have conveyed to them a foundational building block for their education.”

Those transfiguring moments also occur in Catholic schools, he said, when teachers convey the faith through their actions and words. And those moments are even more powerful, the archbishop said.

“How profound it is when you, as a Catholic school teacher, are able to convey to the student … the love that Jesus Christ has for them and that no matter what they are struggling with, no matter their gifts or limitations, no matter what, they are important, they are valued, they are loved by God,” said Archbishop Fabre.

“How transfiguring those moments can be for young people as they form the foundational building block of their faith,” he said.

This doesn’t mean that Catholic school students will not face challenges, he noted. “Hopefully it means that, in faith, they will fix them and they will know the courage and strength, guidance and wisdom and all of the benefits of their Catholic education.”

The archbishop thanked the educators for the moments when, through the power of the Holy Spirit, they bring about those transfiguring moments.

Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of Catholic schools, also thanked educators, telling them, “We have to listen to our young people, teach in new way and send them forth to do God’s work in the world.”

Bowling told the educators she hopes each will “Make the commitment to accompany every student this year to lead them to a true lasting relationship with the Lord. That is our mission as Catholic educators.”

Following the liturgy, the educators had the opportunity to spend time together, meeting in groups, according to the grade and subject they teach.

The official start date for Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville is Aug. 14, but some schools have already begun and others will begin in the next week or so.