Dr. Mary Beth Bowling discusses new school year in “What’s New in ArchLou” podcast

The August episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” the Archdiocese of Louisville’s new podcast, is available now.

This month’s guest, Dr. Mary Beth Bowling, superintendent of schools, will discuss what parents need to know about the new school year.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in Central Kentucky, according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.