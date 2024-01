The Knights of Columbus Council 1290 of Bardstown, Ky., donated close to $8,000 to Nelson County charities at the beginning of the year.

The Knights donated $4,690 to the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral’s St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries to benefit the families it serves.

The council also donated $3,070 to Guthrie Opportunity Center to benefit the nonprofit’s employment training program for adults with intellectual disabilities.