Dominican Sisters offering ‘Come and See’ weekend

The Dominican Sisters of Peace is offering a free Come and See discernment weekend retreat, September 8-10 for single Catholic women ages 18-45 on their Motherhouse campus in St. Catharine, Ky.

The community is offering an optional bonus day this year where participants are invited to arrive on Sept. 8 and spend time touring the sites and praying with the community, according to an announcement from the Dominicans. To register, visit https://37371.thankyou4caring.org/vocations/come-and-see-retreat-registration-sept-2023.

For more information, call or text Sister Mai-Dung (pronounced My-Zung) Nguyen at 405-248-7027 or send an email to mai-dung.nguyen@oppeace.org.