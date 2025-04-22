Dominican Sister of Peace Ann Frederick Leonard dies at 97

Dominican Sister of Peace Ann Frederick Leonard

Dominican Sister of Peace Ann Frederick Leonard died April 16 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 97 and in her 78th year of religious life.

Sister Leonard, a native of Belmont, Mass., ministered as a teacher and administrator.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as principal of the old Holy Rosary Academy and in various roles, including instructor, director of the media center, dean of students, resource center director and volunteer math tutor, at the old St. Catharine College in St. Catharine, Ky.

Sister Leonard moved to Sansbury Care Center, where she served in a ministry of prayer and presence, in 2013.

She is survived by her sister, Martha Trask, nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial will follow in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098, or made online at www.oppeace.org.