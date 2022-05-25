Dominican Sister of Peace Margaret Philip Shaw died May 22 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 91 and had been a Dominican Sister for 70 years.

Sister Shaw, a native of Charlestown, Mass., ministered as a teacher in New Jersey, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky and Massachusetts. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at the old St. Louis Bertrand and SS. Simon and Jude schools.

She also served in parish ministry and community service in Massachusetts. In 2004, she moved to the St. Catharine Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky., and in 2007, she moved to the Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

Sister Shaw is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation begins at 3 p.m. June 1 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. June 2 in the chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation, visit www.oppeace.org.