Dominican Sister Charlene Vogel dies at 87

Dominican Sister of Peace Charlene Vogel died Feb. 6 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Ky. She was 87 and had been a Dominican for 66 years.

Sister Vogel, a native of Grand Island, Neb., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, Iowa, Nebraska and Tennessee.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as the religious education coordinator at Holy Rosary Church in Springfield, Ky., and tutored at St. Catharine College and ECTC Technical College in Springfield, Ky.

Sister Vogel served her community as the formation director for four years and as western regional coordinator for 10 years.

She is survived by her brothers, Rolland, Jim and Charley Vogel, and her sisters Judy Mettenbrink, Rosellen Vogel and Susan Schutt, several nieces and nephews and members of her community.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Feb. 16 followed by burial in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098. A donation may also be made securely online at www.oppeace.org.