DivorceCare seminar, support group offers to help ‘heal from the hurt’

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will offer a 13-week DivorceCare seminar and support group from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28 to Nov. 20.

DivorceCare aims to help divorced or separated people “heal from the hurt,” according to organizers. “It provides a warm, caring and confidential environment in which participants can learn practical information and gain hope for the future.”

Participants may join at any time and there is no cost to attend. To register, visit divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert, director of pastoral care and outreach, at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.