DeSales will host benefit gala Feb. 4

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Dr., will host its 19th annual Benefit Feast Gala, “Boots ‘n Bling,” on Feb. 4. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7:30 p.m.

This is the school’s largest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds benefit the school’s tuition fund. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, live music, a silent auction and a $10,000 grand prize drawing.

Tickets are $80 per person. To purchase tickets or raffle chances, visit www.DeSalesBenefitFeast.com. For information about sponsoring or donating to the event, contact Rob Weikert at 883-4931.