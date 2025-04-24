DeSales High School dedicates solar panel project inspired by Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’

DeSales President Rick Blackwell spoke to the audience gathered at DeSales High School for the dedication ceremony of the school’s recently installed 45-panel solar array on April 22. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

On the sunny Tuesday morning of April 22, less than 48 hours after Pope Francis’ death, DeSales High School, 425 West Kenwood Drive, dedicated a project inspired by the Holy Father’s emphasis on care for creation.

The school had planned to dedicate its recently installed 45-panel solar array, located atop the school’s athletic building, on Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, prior to the pope’s passing.

During the ceremony, DeSales President Rick Blackwell told those gathered that the project is a “major piece” of the school’s efforts to care for creation, a teaching promulgated in Pope Francis’ second encyclical, “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home.” Then, Blackwell led a moment of silence for Pope Francis, who died the previous day, April 21.

The solar project is an achievement that “bridges generations” of DeSales alumni in a “common cause to reduce our carbon footprint,” Blackwell said during the ceremony, which was attended by Deputy Mayor Nicole George, District 21 Councilwoman Betsy Ruhe, several members of the school board, alumni and the school’s Key Club. DeSales faculty, staff and students watched a livestream of the ceremony inside the school.

DeSales alumnus Tony Sweazy laughed as he spoke at the dedication ceremony for DeSales High School’s solar array on April 22. Tony Sweazy, owner of Solar by Ecos, contributed to the project. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The solar panel project was initiated by members of DeSales’ class of 2024, Joe Randolph and Becket Johnson, during their junior year.

“It really just started as a school project” for religion class, Johnson said during an interview after the dedication ceremony. As students, they partnered with the OurEarthNow club, co-sponsored by the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center and Kentucky Interfaith Power and Light, and set a goal to raise $5,000 for a five-panel solar array.

By the end of their senior year, they had reached their financial goal by holding car washes and selling donuts at local Catholic parishes after weekend Masses.

They caught the attention of Tony Sweazy, class of 1982, managing partner at Southern Solar and Electrical Contracting, and his brother, Mark Sweazy, class of 1980. They contributed the additional funds necessary to install a 45-panel array, and Southern Solar and Electrical Contracting installed the panels.

DeSales students looked on during a ceremony dedicating the school’s solar panels on April 22. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Pope Francis’ concern for the earth was a “driving factor” for the project, said Randolph in an interview following the ceremony.

“We are stewards of God’s creation. … These solar panels, in a small way, will help us care for the earth,” said Randolph, now a student at the University of Louisville.

Johnson, now a student at Bellarmine University, added that it feels appropriate to dedicate the panels when Pope Francis’ legacy is being honored.

“Having his forward-thinking vision leading the church has been really important,” especially regarding the environment, he said.

In addition to the solar panels, Blackwell said that in recent years DeSales has revived its recycling program, added LED lighting to its campus and replaced its air-conditioning units with more energy-efficient ones.

The 20-kilowatt solar array will offset the school’s electric bill by $200 to $250 a month, Tony Sweazy told those gathered.