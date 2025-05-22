DeSales Graduation Essays 2025

DeSales was a second family

Mac Eckhoff

Reflecting on my four years at DeSales, I can confidently say that this school has molded me into the person I am today.

As a freshman, I stepped into the school with a mix of nerves and excitement, unsure of what awaited me or how I would fit in. But DeSales quickly became more than just a school; it became a second family.



My teachers, coaches and classmates I’ve met along the way have pushed me to grow, both academically and personally. They’ve taught me discipline, leadership and the importance of always striving to be the best version of myself.



Through challenging coursework, intense athletic competition and engaging in extracurricular activities, I’ve learned the value of hard work and perseverance. But more than anything, DeSales has instilled in me a deep sense of belonging, reminding me that success is never achieved alone.



One of the most memorable moments of my time at DeSales was serving as student body president. This role wasn’t just a title; it was a responsibility that challenged me to step outside my comfort zone and truly lead. Organizing school events, representing my classmates and working alongside faculty to improve student life taught me valuable lessons in communication, decision-making and service.



There were challenges along the way and moments when things didn’t go as planned, but those experiences only strengthened my ability to adapt and lead under pressure. I learned that leadership isn’t about authority; it’s about listening, understanding and making choices that benefit the greater good.



Beyond leadership, DeSales has given me countless memories that I will cherish forever. From the atmosphere of Friday night football games to meaningful service experiences that reminded me of the importance of giving back, every experience has shaped me into who I am today.



As I prepare to graduate, I feel a deep sense of gratitude for the teachers who challenged me, the friends who supported me and the school that became my second home. While this chapter is coming to an end, I know the lessons I’ve learned here will guide me in whatever comes next. I am proud to be a DeSales Colt and forever grateful for the journey that brought me here.

DeSales shaped the man I’ve become

Alexander Diaz

Going to DeSales impacted me for the same reason I decided to go there: I was searching for a sense of identity. DeSales provided an environment that pushed me to find what I, as an individual, deem to be important, and it helped me to see the thing that motivates me to work to pursue it.



The community, filled with individuals driven by their own unique goals and motivations, gave me many opportunities to use what I learned from others to supplement my growth.



Whether what I learned was good or bad, it taught me the value of individuality. It wasn’t until I realized and embraced how vastly different I could be from my peers that I began trying to grow into my own man.



While personal growth is incredibly important, DeSales also taught me another valuable lesson.



Contrasting perspectives are incredibly important.



For some people, someone having an opinion that challenges one’s own belief can feel disorienting. One may try to avoid mentioning this contrast and choose to bond over a common interest.



While a common interest can help begin a conversation, a true bond can be formed between differences. I certainly learned a lot more when I embraced this contrast.



What I originally thought to be a personal flaw was now a stepping stone toward the man I wanted to be. I’m grateful that DeSales was able to teach me this. My only wish was that I learned it sooner.



Ultimately, I found my high school experience to be very meaningful. My time at DeSales motivated me to want to become a better version of myself. I’ve learned many lessons about the importance of accepting yourself, individuality and many others that will linger with me after high school. I can hopefully build on these ideas with the experiences I have after high school. Going to DeSales shaped both my education and the man I hope to become as I enter the real world.