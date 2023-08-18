DeSales gets new open-air classroom space

DeSales High School students listened as teacher Matt Sommer, far right, taught a creative writing class held in the school’s new open-air classroom Aug. 11. (Photo Special to The Record)

Leaders at DeSales High School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 3 to officially open its new open-air classroom space on the school’s Kenwood Drive campus.

The 1,578 square-foot space is located along the south side of the school building facing Laughlin Avenue. It will be used as a classroom for all courses as well as a gathering space for students before and after school.

