Derby event for seniors set for April 18

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host the annual Senior Pre-Derby Extravaganza April 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The event includes lunch, stick horse races and a Derby hat style show and contest. It aims to provide an “opportunity for our seniors to participate in the CEC’s Kentucky Derby while forming new and strengthening old relationships,” according to an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

The cost is $20 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the CEC on April 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and on April 4 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, contact the center at 776-0262.

