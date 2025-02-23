Deacons are called to selflessness, men ordained at Jubilee Mass are told

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

A group of deacons carries a pilgrim cross toward St. Peter’s Basilica during the Jubilee of Deacons at the Vatican Feb. 22, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

VATICAN CITY — “Being ordained is not an ascent but a descent, whereby we make ourselves small, lower ourselves and divest ourselves,” Pope Francis said in a message to 23 men from eight countries, including three from the United States, who were ordained permanent deacons in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Feb. 23 ordination Mass at the Vatican was the culmination of a three-day Holy Year celebration that drew thousands of deacons, plus their wives and others, from more than 100 countries to Rome for communal prayer, discussion and celebration of the diaconate.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrated the Mass with 2,500 deacons and delivered the homily prepared by Pope Francis. The pope was originally scheduled to preside over the Mass but remained hospitalized with pneumonia and was in “critical condition,” the Vatican said.

In his homily, the pope reflected on three essential dimensions of the diaconate: forgiveness, service and communion.

“Forgiveness means preparing a welcoming and safe future for us and our communities,” the pope wrote. “The deacon, invested in a ministry that leads him toward the world’s peripheries, must see — and teach others to see — in everyone, even those who cause suffering, a brother or sister wounded in spirit and in need of reconciliation, guidance and help.”

He asked that deacons make selfless service “an essential dimension of your very being” and encouraged them to serve with humility, quoting the Gospel of Luke: “Do good and lend, expecting nothing in return.”

“Your greatest liturgy will be charity, and your most humble service will be your greatest act of worship,” the pope wrote.

After the Gospel reading, the ordination rite began with each candidate stepping forward as his name was called, signifying his readiness to embrace a life of service. The men then lay prostrate on the floor of the basilica, symbolizing their total surrender to God as the congregation knelt and prayed the Litany of the Saints.

In the most ancient part of the sacrament of holy orders, the candidates knelt before the archbishop, who laid his hands on their heads and called the Holy Spirit upon them. Each newly ordained deacon was then vested with a stole and dalmatic, symbols of their ministry of service.

Among the newly ordained deacons was Bryan Inderhees from the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio, who told Catholic News Service Feb. 21 that participating in the Jubilee of Deacons at the Vatican was a powerful reminder of the church’s global reach and the universality of the diaconate.

“Sometimes we can get stuck in our own view of the church in Columbus, the church in Ohio, the church in the United States,” he said, but the diaconate “is something that’s around the world, and this is a message from Christ as well that we need to be able to spread and share this joy for everyone.”

Inderhees said the expansive role of the diaconate in the United States, where some 40% of the world’s 50,000 permanent deacons minister, serves as a model for the wider church.

“Here’s a way that we’ve found that we can take advantage of men who have this calling,” he said. Through the diaconate “almost all of us who have already been married can support the clergy, support the church, support our priests, while still living both the sacred life and our lives as married men.”

His wife, Emelie, said that supporting her husband during his formation while raising their three children was a challenge, but ultimately one that enriched the spiritual life of her whole family.

“When he was called to formation, I think one of my biggest fears was growing apart,” she told CNS. “One of my biggest goals as he went through formation was how do we grow together, how do we grow stronger, because I didn’t want him to grow in his faith and for me to grow stagnant.”

She stressed that maintaining a balanced schedule and seeking guidance from a spiritual director helped their family stay grounded. “It’s about stopping and paying attention to the day-to-day schedule, so you can make time for the things that matter in family life,” she said.

Deacon Stephen Petrill, formation director for deacons in the Diocese of Columbus, emphasized the distinct role of the diaconate, describing it as “a vocation of service, not a stepping stone to priesthood.”

“Ministry is about serving others, not seeking status,” he said. “A deacon is called to seek the lowest place, to help without seeking recognition. We’re here to serve the church and the world, standing as a bridge between the laity and the clergy.”

Newly ordained Deacon Mike Owens of the Diocese of Austin, Texas, reflected on the deacon’s mission to serve both the church and society ahead of his ordination, emphasizing the role of deacons in bringing faith beyond the parish.

To be a deacon “is to really be the hands and feet of Christ out in the community,” he said. “I think that really lends itself to sending a message to the rest of the world of how we evangelize and get out of our parishes and into the communities.”

Although Pope Francis remained in the hospital, the Vatican released a message from him to accompany the Angelus prayer at midday. Greeting participants in the Jubilee of Deacons, the pope urged all deacons to dedicate themselves to proclaiming the Gospel and commit themselves to charity.

“Carry out your ministry in the church with words and actions, bringing God’s love and mercy to all,” he wrote. “Do not be afraid to take the risk of love!”