Deacon Walton Jones dies at 80

Deacon Walton G. Jones

Deacon Walton G. Jones, a deacon of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on July 7 at Nazareth Home. He was 80 and had been a deacon for 29 years.

Deacon Jones was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the archdiocese in 1996. He served as a deacon at St. Francis of Assisi Church from 1996 to 2005 and at Holy Trinity Church from 2005 to 2022. He also served as the archdiocesan director of clergy personnel from 1998 to 2001.

He is survived by his brother, Curt (Alicia) Jones of Delaware. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Beckman Jones. 

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 15 at Holy Trinity Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.

