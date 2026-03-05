Deacon Theodore ‘Ted’ Luckett, retired detective, dies at 76

Deacon Theodore Carl “Ted” Luckett, who served at St. Christopher Church in Radcliff, Ky., died on March 4. He was 76 and had served as a deacon since his ordination in 2008.

Deacon Luckett, a Louisville native, graduated from Bishop David High School and retired as a detective sergeant from the Louisville Division of Police.

As a deacon, he served at the following parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville: St. Aloysius in Pewee Valley, St. Aloysius in Shepherdsville, St. Benedict in Lebanon Junction and St. Christopher.

In addition, Deacon Luckett founded the Louisville Police football team, coached and mentored young men in basketball and football for more than 50 years and did outreach with underprivileged children in West Louisville.

He is survived by his wife, Melinda; his sons Bryan (Kelly), Brandon and Ted Jr. (Sarah); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. with the rosary at 5 p.m. on March 9 and will continue from 9 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. on March 10 at St. Christopher Church in Radcliff.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on March 10 at St. Christopher, followed by burial in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Pewee Valley, Ky.