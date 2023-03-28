Deacon Robert James Caspar dies at 78

Deacon Robert James Caspar died March 25 in Charlotte, N.C. He was 78 and had served as a deacon for 26 years.

Deacon Caspar, a native of Sebring, Fla., was ordained to the diaconate for the Archdiocese of Louisville by Archbishop Thomas C. Kelly on Aug. 17, 1996.

He served at St. Brigid Church in Vine Grove, Ky.; St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky.; St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky.; St. Ignatius Church in White Mills, Ky.; St. Ambrose in Cecilia, Ky.; and St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. He retired in December 2015.

In addition to his diaconate ministry, Deacon Casper served in the United States Army and retired as a social worker, serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ann Lucinda Jenkins Caspar. He is survived by his children, Christopher Caspar (Angie), Dana Noland (Jim), Elizabeth Carter (Chris), Mark Caspar (Catherine) and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 4 at Brown Funeral Home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 5 at St. James Church in Elizabethtown. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.