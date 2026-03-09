Deacon Lee Bidwell, who served at St. Helen in Glasgow, dies at 85

Deacon Lee Gerard Bidwell, a retired deacon of the Archdiocese of Louisville, died on March 9 at Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in Glasgow, Ky. He was 85 and had served as a deacon since he was ordained in June of 1981.

Deacon Bidwell, a native of Owensboro, Ky., was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired as administrator of the Metcalfe County Nursing Home. He served as a deacon at St. Helen Church in Glasgow for 44 years.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances “Fran” Bidwell; sons Greg (Susan), Tony (Felicitas), Jeff (Deanna) and Scott (Coleen); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on March 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. and on March 11 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Helen on March 11. Military honors will be provided by Glasgow DAV Chapter #20.