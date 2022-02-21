Deacon Don Flowers Sr., a native of Springfield, Ky., died Feb. 16 at Grandview Nursing & Rehab in Campbellsville, Ky., where he had lived since 2018.

Deacon Flowers was ordained Jan. 13, 1990. He served at St. Julian Church in Middlesboro, Ky., before his incardination to the Archdiocese of Louisville in March of 2000.

He was assigned to St. Dominic Church in Springfield, where he served for 11 years before retiring in 2011. He was a member of St. Rose Church in Springfield.

Deacon Flowers was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Kentucky State Trooper for 13 years, was a self-employed insurance agent and worked in property management for FEMA.

He was an Eagle Scout, worked for Volunteers In Service to America (VISTA) and was a member of the Middlesboro VFW and American Legion Post.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Aileen Dowdle Flowers; a son, Kevin Patrick Flowers; and a brother.

He is survived by five sons, Don Kelly (Dana) Flowers Jr. of Springfield, Michael David (Mechelle) Flowers of Ft. Defiance, Ariz., Chris (Nancy) Flowers of Pendleton, Ky., Steven Todd Flowers and Brian Scott (Tracy) Flowers all of Middlesboro; former daughter-in-law Laura (Charlie) Osbourn of Springfield; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Feb. 19 at St. Rose Church. Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.