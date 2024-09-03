Deacon Dick Walsh dies at 87

Deacon Richard James Walsh

Deacon Richard James Walsh died on Aug. 29. He was 87 and had served as a deacon for 31 years.

Deacon Walsh, a graduate of the old St. Patrick School, St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine University, was ordained a deacon on Aug. 28, 1993.

He served as a deacon at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky.

Outside of his formal ministry, Deacon Walsh founded and operated the Bardstown Twin Cinema and Bardstown Bowling Center with his wife Judith Strange Walsh.

He also served at multiple agencies, including Catholic Charities of Lousiville, as a licensed clinical social worker. From 1959 to 1961, he lived as a Trappist monk at the Abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani.

He was a member of The Rotary Club, The Knights of Columbus and Right to Life of Louisville.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Strange Walsh; their children, John Gregory (Sheryl), Kimberly Ann (John), Stephanie Marie, Christopher Joseph (Sallie), and Michael Jeremy (Gabriela); 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Public visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Sept. 4 at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 by Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of Indianapolis at St. Joseph. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in the name of Richard Walsh to St. Joseph School and Bethlehem High School.