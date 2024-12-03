Dates for ‘Safe Environment’ training are scheduled

The Archdiocese of Louisville will offer several “Safe Environment” training workshops in January.

All church employees or volunteers who have contact with children or youth (age 18 and under) for any length of time are required to participate in one of the two-hour workshops.

The archdiocese requires “Safe Environment” training to ensure “children and youth who worship, study or participate in church-sponsored activities can do so in the safest and most secure setting possible,” according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

The next training workshops will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan. 7, the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive.

Jan. 13, St. Joseph School in Bardstown, Ky.

Jan. 21, St. Agnes Parish Center, located behind St. Agnes School, 1918 Newburg Road.

Jan. 27, St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

These training sessions are offered regularly and new dates will be posted at www.archlou.org/safe.

Children under age 16 are not allowed in the training and child care is not provided.