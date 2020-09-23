Culinary program aims to win $25,000 grant

Record Staff Report

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table culinary program has the opportunity to earn a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

The culinary program is one of 200 organizations from across the nation competing for the grant. Only 40 organizations will be awarded the grant, which will be determined based on the number of votes received.

In order to vote, visit https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2033224. Individuals may vote 10 times. The voting is open now until Oct. 2.

The Common Table culinary program aims to “fight poverty by providing free culinary arts training to people who face barriers to employment,” according to a news release from Catholic Charities.

Students in the program meet for 200 hours over the course of eight weeks. Classes meet in the state-of-the-art facility located in the Parkland neighborhood. Training focuses on soft skills needed for employment, including interpersonal skills, punctuality, integrity, professionalism, reliability, communication and teamwork, in addition to culinary skills such as food safety and preparation, the release said.

Every graduate earns a food service manager’s certificate. Common Table has an 81 percent job placement rate.

Individuals must be 18 years or older and have an email address to vote.