Creation Care team sends survey regarding Laudato Si’ goals

The “Green Giants Environmental Team” at St. Raphael Church, helped make their parish picnic, June 13-15, “green” this year by placing recycling bins next to every trash can. The Creation Care Team’s survey will ask parishes to indicate if they recycle under the fourth goal of the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, “Adoption of Sustainable Lifestyles.” (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The recently-formed Archdiocese of Louisville Creation Care Team is surveying parishes, schools and other groups to learn about ways they are caring for the environment.

“As a starting point, we want to see what’s already being done,” said Pam Raidt, a member of the team.

The Creation Care Team was inspired by Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home.

The team, working through the Office of Faith Formation, will be sending a voluntary survey to parishes, schools, and other organizations within the archdiocese to identify the environmental programs and services currently taking place, as well as a contact person to serve as a representative.

The survey will be organized according to the seven goals of Laudato Si’, set forth by the Laudato Si’ Action Platform of the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. These seven goals include: response to the cry of the earth, response to the cry of the poor, ecological economics, adoption of sustainable lifestyles, ecological education, ecological spirituality and community resilience and empowerment.

Action items indicated on the survey are diverse, ranging from planting a pollinator garden, to supporting the work of social service agencies, to reducing single-use water bottles, to providing an outdoor prayer space. The survey also asks if the parish or school has taken additional actions not indicated in the survey, or if they would take any additional actions if they had the resources.

The team hopes that they can receive the survey results by the end of July.

The results will be used as a resource to support parishes in their future endeavors.

“Depending on the results of the survey, we may be inviting people from various parishes to share some of the things they have been doing,” Raidt said in a recent interview.

She hopes that the survey will pave the way for more parish communication and sharing regarding the care of creation.

The Creation Care team plans to offer additional events and opportunities, with the possibility of energy efficiency workshops for parishes and a spring conference on Laudato Si’ in the works, Raidt said. The team has a green Mass and a grade school poster contest planned for this fall.

A recent newsletter from the Creation Care team states, “Caring for the earth is more than something ‘nice to do.’ Catholic social teaching makes it clear that it is an obligation we all share as part of our faith.”

The team is also interested in getting individuals involved. To get involved, or share individual action regarding Laudato Si’, visit www.archlou.org/creation-care/, or contact the team at creationcare@archlou.org.

