Creation Care Team invites students to enter Season of Creation poster contest

The Archdiocesan Creation Care Team invites Catholic school students in kindergarten through eighth grade to create posters promoting care for God’s creation.

The theme of the third annual Season of Creation poster contest is the “Canticle of Creatures,” a prayer written by St. Francis of Assisi that is marking its 800th anniversary this year, according to an announcement about the contest. Students are asked to choose and illustrate a line or phrase from the canticle.

Student winners in three divisions (kindergarten to second grade, third to fifth and sixth to eighth) will be selected from entries submitted by Oct. 3.

A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the school or parish with the highest percentage of student participation. An award presentation is planned for October.



Each parish and Catholic elementary school in the archdiocese is invited to submit five entries in each of the three divisions. For more information on the contest, contact creationcare@archlou.org or visit https://bit.ly/3HPaKjJ.

The Season of Creation is observed from Sept. 1 until the feast of St. Francis on Oct. 4.