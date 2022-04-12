On Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m., students from Corpus Christi Classical Academy led the Stations of the Cross in St. Michael Cemetery under overcast skies.

By 1:10 p.m., heavy sleet started falling. Sleet turned to rain, but all persevered through what Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre described as an afternoon he’ll never forget.

The recently installed archbishop attended the student-led stations and shared his umbrella with several students when the precipitation was heavy.