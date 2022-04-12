Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre attended the Stations of the Cross in St. Michael Cemetery April 8, which were led by students from Corpus Christi Classical Academy. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)
Before the rain began, students and attendees followed along with the reading of the third station. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)
On Friday, April 8, at 1 p.m., students from Corpus Christi Classical Academy led the Stations of the Cross in St. Michael Cemetery under overcast skies.
As the rain began, umbrellas popped open during the Stations of the Cross April 8 at St. Michael Church, but the crowd gathered to listen as Corpus Christi students read aloud and led listeners in prayer. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)
By 1:10 p.m., heavy sleet started falling. Sleet turned to rain, but all persevered through what Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre described as an afternoon he’ll never forget.
Sleet interrupted but didn’t deter the Stations of the Cross in St. Michael Cemetery on the afternoon of April 8. Several students gathered with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre under the relative protection of his umbrella. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)
The recently installed archbishop attended the student-led stations and shared his umbrella with several students when the precipitation was heavy.
Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre offered a parting prayer at the end of the Stations of the Cross in St. Michael Cemetery April 8. He applauded the attendees for persevering through the sleet and said it was an afternoon he’ll never forget. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)