Conversations episode on CRS Rice Bowl to air in February

The February episode of “Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz,” a show featuring the Archbishop of Louisville and his guests, will air on The Faith Channel this month.

In the latest episode, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor, discuss the themes of Pope Francis’ new encyclical “Fratelli Tutti.”

Archbishop Kurtz will also welcome guest Anna Mayrose, a Mercy Academy junior, who will talk about the history and mission of the Catholic Relief Services’ Rice Bowl program and Mercy’s involvement with the annual Lenten appeal.

The Faith Channel is on Spectrum channel 19 with a cable box and Spectrum digital channel 279. The episode will air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Bardstown viewers can watch the episode on Channel 19 (BRTV) at 7 p.m. on the first two Mondays of the month and on Bardstown’s PLG TV on Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The show is also available on iTunes, www.archlou.org/conversations, WLCR 1040 AM radio, WLHN 95.3 FM in Meade County and Breadbox Media.