The Marian Center, 165 Sears Ave., will present “Consecration to Jesus Through Mary,” from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., on consecutive Saturdays Nov. 4 through Dec. 3.

Bryan Cain will lead the events using the book 33 Days to Morning Glory or participants can choose their own method, according to an announcement from the center.

Individuals renewing their consecration are welcome. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/33days23 or contact Cain at bdcain@gmail.com.