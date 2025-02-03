Consecrated men and women spread Christ’s light, says jubilarian

Women religious, above, participated in a special liturgy Feb. 2 celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. The Feb. 2 Mass marked the World Day for Consecrated Life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Fifty-two men and women religious were honored during a Mass celebrating the World Day for Consecrated Life Feb. 2, the feast of the Presentation of the Lord.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the liturgy at the Cathedral of the Assumption for those marking jubilees of 25 to 80 years. The archbishop thanked them and told them they’re a “light” in their ministry.

Women religious, above, participated in a special liturgy Feb. 2 celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. The Feb. 2 Mass marked the World Day for Consecrated Life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Among the religious marking jubilees this year is Conventual Franciscan Father George Manjanattu, who delivered the homily.

Drawing from the day’s Gospel reading — where St. Luke describes the presentation of Jesus in the temple — Father Munjanattu said Simeon and Anna, serving in the temple at the time, were devout and righteous. And they are an example to those living a consecrated life today.

Conventual Franciscan Father George Munjanattu, marking 25 years of religious life, delivered the homily. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

“Simeon and Anna could be called the first Christian evangelists. What is special about them?” asked Father Manjanattu, who is marking 25 years as a Franciscan priest this year.

“Their understanding of and perception of who Jesus is, and what he means for them and for the world, is rooted in something very ordinary — they lived in intimacy with God,” he said. “The lessons that Simeon and Anna teach us — devotion, prayer, fasting and following God’s commands — all bring us to a place where God will reveal himself more and more to us.”

Benedictine Sister Sarah Yungwirth was recognized for 25 years of religious life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Consecrated life is a “beautiful thing,” and there’s freedom in it, Father Manjanattu said.

“I have found that the greatest freedom in consecrated life comes from opening the gates of everything that I am and letting God in on it,” he said.

Simeone and Anna, he said, remind consecrated religious that they spread Christ’s light.

Women and men religious, including the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, above, participated in a special liturgy Feb. 2 celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. The Feb. 2 Mass marked the World Day for Consecrated Life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

“The more intimate we become with the Lord, the greater his light grows within us,” he said. “Simeon and Anna teach that devotion, uprightness in living God’s commands, prayer and fasting are the very things that will fuel the light of God’s grace within us and help us to make his salvation known to the world.”

“Let us, then, with a renewed enthusiasm on the feast of the Lord’s Presentation, take up the challenge to be the Annas and Simeons of our time,” he concluded.

Women religious, above, participated in a special liturgy Feb. 2 celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. The Feb. 2 Mass marked the World Day for Consecrated Life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Men and women religious serving in the Archdiocese of Louisville were invited to attend the Feb. 2 World Day for Consecrated Life Mass. And those marking jubilee years were invited by the archdiocese to be recognized at the liturgy. Following is a list of jubilarians who responded to the invitation:

80 years

Sister Irene Marie du Sacre Couer Clare, lsp

Sister Kathleen Tighe, SL

75 years

Sister Elaine Burke, OSU

Sister Marie Carol Cecil, OSU

Sister Veronica Colahan, OP

Sister Frances Krumpelman,SCN

Sister Amanda Rose Mahoney, OSU

Sister Corina Padilla, OP

Sister Ceciliana Skees, SL

Sister Anne Magruder Elizabeth Vannucci, SCN

70 years

Sister Helen Cahill, OP

Sister Martha Clan, SCN

Sister Ann Daylor, OP

Sister Mary Serra Goethals, SCN

Sister Margaret Marie Greenwell, OSC

Sister Justina Heneghan, RSM

Sister Francis Louise Johnson, OSU

Sister Catherine Marie Lauterwasser, OSU

Sister Patricia Rae McNamara, OP

Sister Martha McNulty, OP

Sister Janet Marie Peterworth, OSU

Sister Mary Margaret Reid, SCN

Sister Elisa Rodriguez, SL

Sister Joan Robishaw, SCN

Sister Barbara Schulte, SL

Sister Marilyn Shea, SCN

Sister Dorothy Thomas, SCN

65 years

Sister Mary Kay Brannan, SL

Sister Mary Ann McGivern, SL

60 years

Brother Louis R. Calmel, CFX

Sister Marie Joseph Coomes, OSU

Sister Mary Louise Denny, SL

Sister Barbara Jean Head, OSU

Sister Mary Henning, OSU

Sister Ruth Ann Haunz, OSU

Sister Paula Kleine-Kracht, OSU

Sister Eva Kowalski, SCN

Sister Ann McGrew, OSU

Sister Barbara Maynard, SCN

Sister Emma Anne Munsterman, OSU

Sister Marietta Putzig, SCN

Sister Janet Marie Rabideau, SL

Sister Marian Stenken, SCN

Sister Rita Ann Wigginton, OSU

50 years

Brother Luke Armour, OCSO

Sister Marcelina Navarro, SCN

Sister Linda Soltis, SCN

Sister Rene Weeks, OP

25 years

Father George Manjanattu, OFM Conv.

Father Shaju Puthuserry, OFM Conv.

Father John Pozhatuparambil, OFM Conv.

Sister Sarah Yungwirth, OSB