Courage, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Family Ministries Office, offers spiritual support-group meetings for Catholic men and women with same-sex attraction.

This confidential ministry is meant for those who wish to live chaste lives consistent with the church’s teaching.

EnCourage, a companion ministry also available in the archdiocese, is dedicated to the spiritual needs of parents, siblings, children, other relatives and friends of those experiencing same-sex attraction.

Members offer support to one another and their loved ones through discussion, prayer and fellowship. This ministry is also confidential.

For more information about both of these ministries, visit www.couragerc.org or contact the chapter’s co-chaplains — Father Jonathan Erdman or Deacon Stephen Bowling at courage@archlou.org.