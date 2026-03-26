Community Calendar — Mar. 26, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Chrism Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on March 31 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. All are invited to attend the liturgy celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and concelebrated by priests serving in the archdiocese, who will renew their priestly promises.

Archbishop Fabre will also bless the holy oils that will be used throughout the coming year for sacraments in the archdiocese’s parishes.

The Way of the Cross for Young Christians, organized by the Catholic Cemeteries Office, will be prayed in cemeteries around Louisville on the Fridays of Lent at 1 p.m.

The last one will be held on March 27 at St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Avenue. Prayer will begin in the priest section. Students from Holy Trinity School will lead the prayer service.

Walking distance is about 300-400 yards. Severe weather may cancel. For more information, call the office at 451-7710.

Living Stations of the Cross will be presented by the multicultural community of St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, on Good Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m.

The re-enactment will begin outside on the parish grounds, depicting Jesus’ journey to Calvary with prayer and reflection.

Mass of the Air will broadcast a service on Good Friday, April 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on WBKI and from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on WDRB. This is the first holy day it has aired.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on March 29 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on April 13 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations at 12:30 p.m. April 8 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth will hold their next monthly “What’s it like to be a sister” session on April 7. The “Click and See” Zoom series is held on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. through June 2. The topic will be the sisters’ relationship with peace and justice. Women interested in learning more about the sisters are welcome to join in. To register, visit: nazareth.org/click-and-see.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 6, at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Father Pat Dolan, a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville and club chaplain, will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

“Family Mentor” volunteers are needed to help refugee families settle into their new homes. Volunteers provide English tutoring, homework assistance, friendship and support as families adjust to life in a new community. Contact Debbie Belt at Catholic Charities at dbelt@archlou.org for information.

Catholic Charities’ Refugee Services team needs transportation volunteers to drive clients to medical appointments and assist with food delivery. This role helps ensure families can access essential healthcare services, including basic check-ups and dental appointments for children. For more information, contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org.

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on April 9 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. The parish said in an announcement that there is a critical need for blood, and it aims to collect at least 50 pints.

Appointments are preferred; walk-ins will be seen as appointments allow. To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org (the sponsor code is StEdwardLouKy).

Catholic Charities needs new and unopened personal hygiene items and household cleaning supplies to provide to clients. For more information about dropping off items or hosting a collection drive, email donations@archlou.org. Find a complete list of most needed items at a.co/0cRN3cqp.

HERE & THERE

The Loretto Community will host a concert featuring music of Ireland on March 31 at 3 p.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

The Catholic Singles of Louisville will hold a game night on April 9, at 6:30 in Holy Trinity’s multi-purpose room, 501 Cherrywood Rd, for Catholics over 40 in the archdiocese. Bring a board game and a snack to share. Contact Mike Miller at 502-472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com for more information.

The Women’s Club at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky., will host a bunco fundraiser on April 23 in the Xavier Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per person and includes food and drinks. Split the pot will also be featured; no one under 18 will be admitted. For more information, contact Patty Heuser at p.heuser@twc.com or by calling 727-7688.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold their Card Party For A Cause on April 14 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Franciscan Kitchen. For reservations, call 502-749-9780.

DeSales High School will hold open tryouts for girls currently enrolled in an all-girl Catholic high school in Louisville who are interested in joining its cheerleading team. Tryouts will be held May 6-7, beginning each night at 5:30 p.m., at DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Dr.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held April 8 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Lawren Just. Lunch is $10. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

“The Parent Project: Equipping Parish Leaders to Engage Parents in Discipleship,” presented by EQSaints, will be offered at two parishes in April.

April 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

April 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

For more information or to register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeRAZT6SrC_FfsjmZSRcGEnyqU7U43oUQaESJD9q91lVhIWg/viewform

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Overview of the Mass” on April 22 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church is offering a series of classes via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

April 9 and 10: The Inadequacy of Human Wisdom

April 16 and 17: Qoheleth — Skepticism about Easy Answers

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.The Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., will host the World Community of Christian Meditation’s “Foundations of Christian Meditation” with Dr. Kathleen Weller and Eugene Bebeau Jr. April 17-19. For more information or to register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/2138/meditation-weekend-wccm/.