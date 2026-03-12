Community Calendar — Mar. 12, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Way of the Cross for Young Christians, organized by the Catholic Cemeteries Office, will be prayed in cemeteries around Louisville on the Fridays of Lent at 1 p.m.

On March 13, stations will be at St. John Cemetery, 2647 Duncan Street. Deacon Scott Haner will lead the prayer service.

On March 20, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will lead stations at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Prayer will begin near the office parking area. Students from St. Francis of Assisi School will host the prayer service.

Walking distance is about 300-400 yards. Severe weather may cancel. For more information, call the office at 451-7710.

Lenten Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 24 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is: “When God fought for us.”

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on March 29 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Mass of the Air will broadcast a service on Good Friday, April 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on WBKI and from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on WDRB. This is the first holy day it has aired.

The Young Adult Ministry at St. Raphael Church, 2141 Lancashire Avenue, will lead the Stations of the Cross on March 20 at 4:30 p.m. Afterward, those aged 18 to 40 are invited to the fish fry in the Raphael Room for the first young adult fellowship event. For more information, email co-chair Jacob Brady at bradyjacob02@gmail.com or Angie Fox, director of discipleship, at afox@sraparish.org.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Common Earth Gardens will host a volunteer opportunity on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for clean-up and invasive weed removal at 7635 Third St. To sign up, visit the SignUp Genius page at bit.ly/4rFuaIV or email Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org.

“Family Mentor” volunteers are needed to help refugee families settle into their new homes. Volunteers provide English tutoring, homework assistance, friendship and support as families adjust to life in a new community. Contact Debbie Belt at Catholic Charities at dbelt@archlou.org for information.

Catholic Charities’ Refugee Services team needs transportation volunteers to drive clients to medical appointments and assist with food delivery. This role helps ensure families can access essential healthcare services, including basic check-ups and dental appointments for children. For more information, contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org.

Catholic Charities needs new and unopened personal hygiene items and household cleaning supplies to provide to clients. For more information about dropping off items or hosting a collection drive, email donations@archlou.org. Find a complete list of most needed items at a.co/0cRN3cqp.

HERE & THERE

Slugger Field will host an Archdiocese of Louisville Night on March 27, the Louisville Bats Home Opener.

At 7 p.m., Father Cole McDowell will sing the national anthem and Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will throw the first pitch. School families and parishioners are encouraged to attend and may buy tickets at www.gofevo.com/event/Archdioceselouisville26.

For more information, call the Office of Mission Advancement at 585-3291.

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for dinner at Bristol Bar & Grill on March 22 at 5 p.m. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

St. Xavier High School’s Lumen Theater Company, 1609 Poplar Level Road, will present “The Wizard of Oz” this weekend and next. Upcoming performances include March 18 at 3:45 p.m., March 20 at 7 p.m. (Theatre Alumni Night) and March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The production includes flashing lights and loud sound effects.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and non-St. X students, and $5 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. St. X students and faculty, as well as children in pre-K and under, receive free admission. To purchase tickets, visit www.saintx.com/experience/arts.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

“Coffee and Conversation with Archbishop Shelton and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO of Catholic Charities of Louisville,” will be held on March 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Catholic Charities Center, 435 East Broadway in downtown Louisville. They will discuss services to the refugee and immigrant population, food insecurity, human trafficking, emergency assistance and more. RSVP at www.cclou.org/events.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event on March 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road. Bunny Nash will present “Mindfulness and Meditation to Support Healthy Aging.” The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.