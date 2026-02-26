Community Calendar — Feb. 26, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Way of the Cross for Young Christians, organized by the Catholic Cemeteries Office, will be prayed in cemeteries around Louisville on the Fridays of Lent at 1 p.m.

On Feb. 27, it will be held at St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Avenue. Prayer will begin in the priest section behind the flagpole. Students from St. Martha School will lead the service.

On March 6, it will be held at St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Avenue. Prayer will begin in the priest section.

Walking distance is about 300-400 yards. Severe weather may cancel. For more information, call the office at 451-7710.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for vocations at 12:30 p.m. on March 11 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer the following retreats:

“Lenten Retreat: Approaching the Book of Signs in the Gospel of John as a Guide of Catechesis and Renewal” on March 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in St. James Church’s Rodney Thomas Room, 307 West Dixie Ave., Elizabethtown, Ky. A $30 registration fee includes lunch.

“Mini-Retreat: Happy and Blessed” on March 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Schools’ Desenzano Conference Room, 3115 Lexington Road. The cost is $10.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

A Multicultural Women’s Prayer Day will be presented on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive. Using the theme, “Rooted in Faith, United in Prayer,” participants will have the opportunity to share and reflect on their faith journeys.

All women are welcome. A fee of $5 is payable at the door. To reserve a spot, contact Janice Mulligan at 776-0262 or jmulligan@archlou.org.



Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will host a retreat on “Lenten Letting Go” on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judy Ribar will facilitate. The cost to attend is $60 per person. Lunch and all retreat materials are included. For more information or to register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/lenten-letting-go.

VOCATIONS

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth will host a “Click and See” vocation event on March 3. Women interested in religious life are invited to hear Sister Rhoda Kay Glunk discuss her vocation and the Vincentian/SCN Charism. Register in advance at nazareth.org/click-and-see.

The president of Serra International, which promotes religious vocation, will visit from Switzerland to speak on the state of the Serra Club around the world.

Emanuele Costa will speak at the March 13 meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville at 11:30 a.m. Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

Father Tony Cecil, pastor of St. Raphael Church and director of the Office for Youth and Young Adults, will discuss his vocation journey and the future of youth ministry at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club. The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. on March 2 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 502-442-9302.

HERE & THERE

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those over 40, meets on the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold their next Card Party for a Cause on March 10 in Good Shepherd Church’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 and includes lunch and a door prize ticket. Half of the proceeds will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. For reservations, call 749-9780.

THE ARTS

Voces Novae will perform on March 15 at 3 p.m. in St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. The concert will feature a 13-piece orchestra. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/4c4iOK9.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held on March 12 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church.

The speaker will be Father Michael Shultz, who was born in Romania, is a graduate of DeSales High School and serves as associate pastor at St. Albert the Great Church.

Lunch is $10. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church offers a series of classes via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Deacon Pat Harris will present the following topics:

March 5-6 — “History of ‘Don’t Eat Meat on Friday’”

March 12-13 — Oldest Religion in the World? “Stonehenge” in Turkey.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

A “Warriors, Widows and World-Changers” Bible study will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays during Lent at Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in southern Indiana. Participants should bring a Bible and a notebook. All are welcome. Register for free (donations accepted) at mountsaintfrancis.org/.



The Office for Youth and Young Adults will host a workshop titled “How to Speak to Teens so They Actually Listen” on March 14. The workshop will be held at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is provided. Register at tinyurl.com/2nuw4mny.