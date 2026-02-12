Community Calendar — Feb. 12, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Way of the Cross for Young Christians, organized by the Catholic Cemeteries Office, will be prayed in cemeteries around Louisville on the Fridays of Lent at 1 p.m.

The first will be on Feb. 20 at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Prayer will begin at the St. Phillip Neri Cross in Section 35. Deacon Scott Haner will lead the prayer service.

Walking distance is about 300-400 yards. Severe weather may cancel. For more information, call the office at 451-7710.

Lenten Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “Don’t go through Lent! Let Lent go through you.”

“Biblical Breakfasts” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the following Saturdays during Lent: Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7, 14, 21 and 28 in the library at St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky. Coffee, breakfast and books will be provided. For more information or to register, call Tracy 507-9327 or Alison 586-360-5580.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The “Warriors, Widows and World-Changers” Bible study will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays during Lent at Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in southern Ind. Participants should bring a Bible and a notebook. All are welcome.

RETREAT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Lenten Retreat: Approaching the Book of Signs in the Gospel of John as a Guide of Catechesis and Renewal” on March 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in St. James Church’s Rodney Thomas Room, 307 West Dixie Ave., Elizabethtown, Ky.; $30 registration includes lunch.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.

ORGANIZATIONS

Trevor Timmerberg, assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville, will speak about his journey and his vision for moving forward at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville.

The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a faith formation class titled “Faith Development,” Feb. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. Aloysius School’s Library, 122 Mount Mercy Dr., Pewee Valley, Ky. Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).



Holy Trinity, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a luncheon and presentation for seniors on Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m. Following lunch, attendees will listen to “Tales of the Underground Railroad” by Dr. Eileen Yanoviak. RSVP to Molly Willer at mwiller@htparish.org or call 857-5207, ext. 1115.