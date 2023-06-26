Common Table culinary program offers summer subscription selections

Eneitra Beattie graduated from Catholic Charities’ Common Table Culinary Arts program in 2016. In this 2016 file photo, she prepared ratatouille. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table culinary training program will offer its four-week salad and bread subscription service in July and August. Subscriptions include a salad and a loaf of fresh bread each week.

The salads are made by Common Table students and the bread is made by the local Wildflour Bakery.

The July menu includes strawberry balsamic pasta salad, Greek orzo salad, quinoa salad and spaghetti salad. Subscribers are asked to order by July 5 for weekly pick up July 11 to Aug. 2.

The August menu includes curry chicken/chickpea salad, pesto pasta salad, Asian creamy noodle salad and broccoli salad. Orders should be placed by Aug. 2 for pick up Aug. 9 to 31.

The cost of the subscriptions is $79.

To place an order and see a list of locations where subscriptions can be picked up, visit https://cclou.org/soup-one-time-subscription/.

Funds from the subscription service help support Common Table, which provides “opportunities and access to job skills and job placement after the course to create self-sufficiency for themselves and their families,” according to Catholic Charities’ website.

Orders support tuition costs, employment services and ensure “participants learn confidence and are empowered to accomplish their goals,” the website says.