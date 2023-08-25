Common Table culinary program offers next round of soup subscription

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table culinary training program will offer its next six-week soup and bread subscription service this fall. Subscriptions include a quart of soup and a loaf of fresh bread each week.

The soups are made by Common Table students and the bread is made by the local Wildflour Bakehouse.

The menu is: tomato bisque, chicken and chickpea noodle, potato soup, potato soup with bacon, chili with a vegetarian option, broccoli cheddar and broccoli cheddar with bacon.

The soup subscription service supports tuition costs and employment services for students in the culinary program.

“Your purchase ensures participants learn confidence and are empowered to accomplish their goals. They are provided opportunities and access to job skills and job placement after the course to create self-sufficiency for themselves and their families,” said an announcement from Catholic Charities.

The subscription is $113 for six weeks and runs from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18. The reservation deadline is Sept. 6. To order, visit cclou.org/commontable.

Current pickup locations include the following parishes: St. Margaret Mary, St. Patrick, St. Peter the Apostle, Holy Spirit, Holy Trinity, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Albert, St. Leonard, St. Francis of Assisi and St. Bernadette.

Common Table will deliver to locations where 10 or more individuals have registered. Others can pick up from Common Table, located at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen, 1200 S. 28th Street.